18-year-old Fatally Shot At Vigil For Two Teenagers Killed In Same Location Last Year

The Villages at Carver apartments had a memorial service for the two youngsters who died there last summer last month. Another person lost their life while they were there.
Last month, 18-year-old Quentyn Burgess was shot multiple times at the apartment building. He passed away at the scene from his wounds. A second 19-year-old who was shot in the elbow lived despite his wounds.
The public’s assistance is needed by Atlanta police to identify two persons who are suspected of shooting and killing Burgess.
The two males can be seen in a police camera entering an apartment building on Moury Avenue.
For more such news and latest updates, visit the links provided below:
- 17-year-old Boy Shot And Killed Outside Of Walmart In La Habra
- Police Share Photos of a Suspect in the Shooting at Catholic University
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously by dialing 404-577-TIPS (8477), going online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or sending a text message with the letters CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
No names or other identifying information is required in order to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 in cash.
If you have the California Examiner bookmarked on your browser, you will always have prompt access to all of the most recent news and other material.