19- And 16-year-olds Charged With Shooting At Church Funeral; Gun Found In River

Investigators found the gun that was thought to have been thrown from a bridge and have charged two suspects, aged 19 and 16, in a shooting that wounded six people outside a church burial service in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said that on Friday at noon, a shooting occurred outside the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood, and that Shawn Davis, 19, of McKees Rocks, and a 16-year-old Pittsburgh resident were charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and weapons counts.

On Sunday morning, a river rescue crew operating near the McKees Rocks Bridge allegedly recovered the pistol used in the shooting. Authorities in Shaler Township claimed that a stolen gun they recovered still had a round in the chamber.

During the event, five persons were shot, and a sixth was wounded while attempting to get away. One person shot was in really serious shape.

Later on Friday night, authorities arrested two suspects.

A guy who was slain in a shooting earlier this month was laid to rest, and the ceremony was broadcast live online. Several individuals could be heard shouting and seen taking shelter in the footage. The number of rounds fired into the church building remained unclear.

Officials said it was unclear whether or not the shooting was linked to the funeral, and there was no allegation of a motive in the court records.

When the horse dragging the coffin was presumably struck by a gunshot splinter, the defendants were additionally charged with animal cruelty.