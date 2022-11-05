19-year-old Michaelle Van Kleef Found After Days Of Searching

Following five days of searching, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office has declared that they have found Michaelle Van Kleef.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office on November 4, the 19-year-old whose disappearance prompted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to issue an Endangered Child Alert earlier this week had been located safe.

Van Kleef was located in another state, according to Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan, who spoke to News 2. Additionally, he stated that she is an adult who departed independently.

Her disappearance remains a mystery, and no new information has been shared.

Missing student a Kleef was staying in Mt. Juliet to take a K-9 Companionship class.

On Thursday, November 3, she had planned to take a flight back home. Van Kleef was last heard from on Sunday, October 30; she had told her parents she was going for a stroll, but the homeowner’s surveillance cameras had failed to catch her.

After her discovery on Friday, News 2 contacted the Van Kleef family. The following statement was provided by the family:

We are deeply appreciative of everyone who has prayed for our loved ones. Without you, we would have been doomed. Michalle needs some time to pick up the pieces of her life and figure out what comes next.

Bryan told News 2 that he will speak to the media on Monday, November 7 to discuss the effort, money, and time spent on this investigation.