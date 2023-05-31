19-Year-Old Sh*t At Septa Train Station In Philadelphia For Second Time In 8 Months

A 19-year-old guy was shot on a SEPTA train platform on Monday night, injuring him, and police in Philadelphia are now searching for the shooter.
According to FOX29 Philadelphia, the gunshot occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the SEPTA station at 15th and Market, which is located next to Philadelphia City Hall.
The man was wounded in the lower abdomen and was taken in serious condition to Jefferson University Hospital.
The victim was shot there before in October, the local station stated, citing law enforcement sources. This is the victim’s second shooting at that SEPTA stop.
The tweet below officially confirms the news:
19-year-old shot at same Philadelphia train station for second time in 8 months, cops say https://t.co/ONibbS0cTp
— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 31, 2023
Police have released surveillance images of a suspect wearing a black hoodie and facemask, but no arrests have yet been made and no weapons have been found at the location.
The SEPTA station at 15th and Market, which is adjacent to Philadelphia City Hall, is where the shooting on Monday night took place. (Philadelphia’s FOX29)
The shooting is the most recent instance of gun violence to occur on SEPTA premises recently.
To read the most recent California breaking news and insightful commentary, click here:
- Family of 11-Year-Old Shot by Police Officer Files $5 Million Lawsuit
- Incident in San Clemente Results to Arrests of Teens for Assault on US Marines
On May 13, a 14-year-old child lost his life after being shot in the chest at a SEPTA station in West Philadelphia’s 5200 block of Market Street.
On March 31 at the same station, a 19-year-old male was shot in the arm following an altercation, and on April 21 a 16-year-old child was shot in the face.
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed last week while riding a SEPTA bus.
When it comes to news about crime in California and the surrounding states, no other publication compares to The California Examiner.