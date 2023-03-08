2 Aircraft Collide, Killing Four People Over A Florida Lake

Tuesday’s collision of two tiny planes in central Florida resulted in the deaths of four persons.
The planes collided at roughly 2:00 p.m., and search, and rescue teams were dispatched to Lake Hartridge, some 50 miles east of Tampa, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.
Polk County Chief Steve Lester stated, “There was an in-air collision, and both planes immediately dropped into the lake. One aircraft submerged 21 feet under the ocean.
Investigators claim that one of the aircraft was a Winter Haven-based Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base Piper J-3 Cub seaplane. The other aircraft was a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing aircraft being flown for Polk State College by Sunrise Aviation out of Ormond Beach.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office identified three of the four victims who perished in the collision. They are Winter Haven-based pilot Fairth Irene Baker, 24, Polk State College student Zachary Jean Mace, 19, and Carlisle, Pennsylvania-based Randall Elbert Crawford, 67.
According to deputies, efforts are being made to identify the fourth victim positively.
What Sherrif Grady Judd Said?
“My heart goes out to the families and friends of those who were killed in today’s crash. The NTSB and FAA will be investigating the cause and circumstances of the collision. Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time,” Sherrif Grady Judd said.
Also, police asked locals not to use a nearby boat ramp or go boating on Tuesday. The Winter Haven Regional Airport is not far from where the crash occurred.
The circumstances leading up to the crash are still unknown.
