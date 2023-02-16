2 Arrested After One Person Was Killed And Three Others Were Hurt In A Shooting At Cielo Vista Mall

After a shooting at the Cielo Vista Mall, one person was pronounced dead, and three additional persons were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Two people have been taken into custody, and officials with the police department have stated that there is no longer any threat to the general public.
There is no mention of names or ages anywhere in the text. All four male victims and both of the suspects have been identified.
Officials with the El Paso Police Department have stated that an off-duty officer who was working at a business within the mall was successful in taking down one of the criminals.
After officers from the police department arrived at the scene three minutes after the initial call to 9-1-1, they promptly detained one of the suspects.
The two suspects are both male.
Peter Pacillas, the acting chief of police for the city of El Paso, stated that “it was swiftly brought under control with the response of El Paso police and the assistance of other agencies.”
According to El Paso’s District Attorney Bill Hicks, “We’ve Seen a Fantastic Response from Local, State, and Federal Law Enforcement, and it’s Been a Fantastic Coordination.”
The initial report was received at 5:05 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene at 5:08 p.m., they were able to place the suspect under arrest.
According to Jeff Downing, the top FBI agent in El Paso, “a great deal of credit needs to go to the off-duty officer that was at the mall and was able to get those folks in custody in a very rapid amount of time.”
The Cielo Vista Mall will not reopen until the investigation has been completed in its entirety. It is anticipated that the investigation will take many hours to complete, during which time the vehicles will remain in place.
At this time, a family reception centre may be found in the main gym of Burges High School, which can be found at 7800 Edgemere.
The police are asking members of the public to report to Burges High School if they have not been able to get in touch with their loved ones.
At the reunion facility, witnesses reported seeing buses arrive with people who had been at the shopping area.
The El Paso Police Department is the primary agency involved in this investigation.
At the site were representatives from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Border Patrol.
