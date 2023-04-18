Chinese ‘Police Station’ Allegedly Operated by Two People in New York City

Daily news / By /

The FBI has arrested two people on suspicion of aiding in the operation of a secret police station in lower Manhattan on behalf of the Chinese government. The two are accused of plotting to work as Chinese government agents. “Harry” Lu Jianwang, 61, was arrested in the Bronx on Monday morning, and Chen Jinping, 59, was apprehended in Manhattan, according to the FBI.

“The defendants worked together to establish the first overseas police station in the United States on behalf of the Fuzhou branch of the (Ministry of Public Security),” the FBI said in a statement.

Two more charges, one against 34 members of Beijing’s Municipal Public Security Bureau and the other against a group of 10 people including eight Chinese government officials, were filed in addition to the New York lawsuit.

The three accusations have a common theme: the suspects are accused of conspiring to harass, threaten, and intimidate “wanted” Chinese nationals living in the United States. In a statement released in November, the FBI revealed that it had learned that China maintained a de facto police station in Manhattan outside of legal framework.

2 Arrested for Allegedly Operating Illegal Chinese
2 Arrested for Allegedly Operating Illegal Chinese

As a result of their study, Safeguard Defenders, a non-governmental organization, reported in September 2022 that dozens of similar facilities globally were carrying out police activities. Officials in China were outraged by this interpretation, insisting that the “service centers” were actually run by volunteers and had nothing to do with law enforcement.

Simply following us on Facebook and giving us a like will keep you informed and up to date:

According to a January investigation by the New York Times, however, Chinese state media has portrayed the centers as police stations that operate independently of local authorities in other nations. The FBI reportedly conducted a search of the East Broadway building in the fall of 2022, according to the Times.

“This case serves as a powerful reminder that the People’s Republic of China will stop at nothing to bend people to their will and silence messages they don’t want anyone to hear,” said Kurt Ronnow, acting assistant director of the FBI Counterintelligence Division.

Follow the California Examiner on Twitter to stay up-to-date on all things California-related.

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism.Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging.With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Related Posts

Scroll to Top