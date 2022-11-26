2 Arrested In Connection With The Theft At Lynchburg’s Miles Market

Two suspects have been detained by the Lynchburg Police Department in connection with the robbery that occurred at Miles Market.
Officers stated that they responded to a suspected robbery at 1112 Rivermont Avenue – Miles Market at approximately 8:45 in the morning.
According to the authorities, the caller indicated that one woman had robbed the store and taken an unidentified sum of cash from the register.
The Los Angeles Police Department started looking for the woman and the vehicle she was in. They discovered the vehicle on Friday morning at approximately 11 a.m. in the 800 block of Pierce Street.
Both the suspect and suspect vehicle have been located. The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Thank you to the community for partnering with your @LynchburgPolice department. More info to follow. https://t.co/TzmE3qBCYs
— Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) November 25, 2022
According to what we’ve been informed, new information helped lead law enforcement to a neighboring residence where the lady, who has subsequently been determined to be 28-year-old Ayanna Paige, was located and apprehended without any trouble.
According to the LPD, Paige has been charged with robbery and is currently being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
Wibert Ward, age 66, was also arrested by the police in connection with the crime, according to the statements made by the police.
According to the Lynchburg Police Department, Ward was arrested and charged with obstructing the administration of justice before being transferred to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. He was later freed on bond.
Anyone who may have information pertaining to this event is urged to get in touch with Detective Bond at the following number: 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at the following number: (888) 798-5900.
You can submit an anonymous tip by using the P3 app on your mobile device or by entering it online at P3Tips.com.
