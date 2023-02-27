2 Backcountry Skiers Died In Colorado Avalanche

The term “ecosystem” refers to a group of people who work in the construction industry. It was reported that the skiers had not returned from their expedition to Vallecito Reservoir, which is approximately 39 kilometres (24 miles) northeast of Durango.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, an avalanche was discovered by a helicopter just before midnight.
Skiers Were Found Buried Around 4 Feet Deep
The avalanche had traces flowing into it but none leading out of it. According to the preliminary assessment provided by the centre, the two skiers were eventually discovered buried in avalanche rubble that was around 4 feet (1.2 metres) deep.
In a statement released on Sunday, CAIC expressed its “deepest condolences” to the families and friends of the individuals who were involved in the unfortunate accident.
The CAIC stated that it would visit the site of the avalanche on Sunday and then publish a final report on the occurrence at some point during the later part of the week.
In the course of this winter’s snow season in Colorado, avalanches have now claimed the lives of a total of six people. According to the avalanche centre, seven people lost their lives last year.
