2 Charged With Kidnapping 3-week-old Baby While Pretending to Be CPS

On Friday, two people were charged with kidnapping in Canton, Ohio.
In a press release, a spokesperson for the Canton Police Department said that they were first called to the 600 block of Alan Page Drive SE at 10:30 a.m. because someone said someone was being taken.
A spokesperson said that when police arrived at the scene, they were told that a woman wearing a name tag and saying she worked for Child Protective Services took a 3-week-old baby girl from her mother.
Child Protective Services later confirmed to investigators that the woman in question was not an employee, the spokesperson said.
The Bond for Both Suspects Was $750,000
During their investigation, agents were able to figure out the license plate number of the person they were looking for. The car was registered in the Ohio town of Conesville.
The suspect’s car was found in Coshocton County after a search, a spokesperson said. The missing baby was found when deputies from the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a car for speeding. The two suspects were caught and put in jail.
Sapphire McDougleh, who is 31 years old, was charged with kidnapping, which is a very serious crime.
Brandon Savage, who is 21 years old, was charged with helping to kidnap someone, which is a first-degree felony.
The bond for both suspects was $750,000.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144 or the Canton Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 330-456-6200.
