2 Chicago-area Ladies Are Among The 3 People Killed In A Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Three individuals were killed in a shooting that happened early on Sunday at a vacation rental home close to Beverly Hills, including two women from the Chicago area.
According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the victims are Iyana Hutton, 33, of Chicago; Nenah Davis, 29, of Bolingbrook, Illinois; and Destiny Sims, 26, of Buckeye, Arizona.
The three women and seven other persons were shot and killed on Saturday morning.
According to a news release from the police, the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. at a vacation rental house in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive, north of Beverly Hills.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the women were struck while they were inside a car, while four other people were outside. According to The Associated Press, all three victims were found inside the automobile that was parked outside the house.
After the incident, all four of the injured were in critical condition. According to authorities, two of them drove themselves to the hospital for treatment, while the other two were taken there by ambulance.
On Saturday morning, about midday, two of the patients had stabilized.
According to LAPD, “We can confirm that there was a gun battle in which the victims were shot.” We can vouch for the fact that this was not an incident involving an active shooter.
The ages and genders of the victims have not been disclosed, and there was no information on the gunman or shooters.
Police are still looking into the incident, so it’s unknown what exactly happened before the fatal shooting. Police are investigating whether a party was in progress when the event occurred.
According to LAPD, investigators are speaking with more residents and witnesses to what transpired there. “To maintain the integrity of that inquiry, that is why we are somewhat restrained in the information we are disclosing at this time.”
According to a neighbor who spoke to KTLA, the house frequently hosts party rentals.
It was a party house for rent, according to Rachel David. “This community isn’t suddenly out of control, just that someone neglected to look up the tenants of the residence.
As the inquiry is still continuing, few details are available.
Call the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division at 213-486-6890 if you have any information.
