2 Corpses Discovered Near Worlds Of Fun Jolt Community

Two corpses were discovered by authorities in a forested area west of Worlds of Fun, causing panic in the Northland neighborhood of Kansas City.

Lonny Harris has spent almost 24 years in the tranquil Northland community. He expressed his astonishment at the news of the nearby death probe.

It’s a regular hangout for my granddaughter,” Harris added. “It’s chilling to think that two corpses were over there,” he said.

Sunday about 2 p.m., police responded to the area of NE 48th Street and Randolph Road after receiving a medical call.

Residents to the north of the crossroads waved down approaching cops and guided them to two victims of what seemed to be a serious accident.

The two victims were subsequently confirmed dead upon arrival.

To Harris’ knowledge, “that’s one of the first times something like this [has occurred] in this region.” That was so unbelievable to me that I had to say, “I can’t believe it. As in, “It hits a little too close to home.”

According to the police, they are investigating the death as suspicious.

Harris feels uncomfortable with it. However, he also stated it is a reminder for him to constantly be vigilant.

He said, “I’ll be watching more.” Lock my doors for me, that’s for sure. If I don’t recognize the number, I won’t pick up the phone.

For anybody who may have information, police have set up a hotline that can be reached at (816) 474-TIPS.