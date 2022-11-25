2 Dead, 16 Injured In A High-Speed Collision Caused By A Car Traveling The Wrong Way On A Chicago Street

On Wednesday, a car that was traveling the wrong way down a street in Chicago crashed with multiple other vehicles at an intersection, resulting in the deaths of two of the car’s occupants and the injuries of 16 more persons, including seven children, according to the police.
Around five o’clock in the evening, a Dodge Charger was driving the wrong way up a one-way street in Chicago’s South Side, headed northbound in the southbound lane. The driver was going “at a very high rate of speed.”
At a press conference on Wednesday, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown made the following statement.
Brown stated that the Charger started a fire after colliding with seven other vehicles as it entered the intersection and that the fire continued after the impact. Both of the people that were in the vehicle died.
According to him, the 16 people who were injured were sent to local hospitals.
The police reported that as of the morning of Thursday, eleven persons were still being treated in hospitals, with six of them being in fair condition and five of them being in good condition.
Those taken to the hospital included a child who was 10 months old, a girl who was 4 years old, and a boy who was 6 years old.
According to Brown, the Charger had been reported stolen earlier on Wednesday morning in Markham, which is a southern suburb of Chicago, and a long rifle was discovered inside the vehicle.
The Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, issued a plea to drivers, asking them to reduce their speed when driving in the city.
At the press conference that was held shortly after the collision, Lightfoot stated, “Obviously this is a horrific tragedy coming as it does on the eve of Thanksgiving.”
“Anyone that you contact at that high of a rate of speed, whether it’s a car or a pedestrian, you greatly limit their potential to survive when you’re driving at that high of a speed,” said the driver.
According to Brown, the investigators are currently seeking to determine the actual speed that the Charger was driving before the accident. He mentioned that there were traffic cameras in the region that captured a portion of the vehicle’s route.
