Shots Fired at a Crowded Louisville Park Leave 2 People Dead and 4 Others Injured

On Saturday night, shooting erupted at Chickasaw Park in Louisville, leaving two individuals dead and four others injured, according to authorities. The attack occurred less than a week after another mass shooting at a downtown bank in the same city left five people dead and eight injured.
The Louisville Police Department verified in a statement to CBS News that at least one shooter began fire into a gathering of hundreds gathered at the park at roughly 9 p.m. local time on Saturday. In addition to the two people who lost their lives, four others were injured and taken to University Hospital for treatment.
Several hours after the shooting, Louisville police said that identifying information about the hospitalized patients and their situations was “not readily available.” CBS station WLKY said that one individual was in severe condition at a local hospital.
According to the Louisville Police Department, a homicide investigation has been launched into the incident that took place at Chickasaw Park. Authorities stated later Saturday night that it was unknown whether one or more people were responsible for the shooting, and that no suspects had been identified or motives determined.
“The department’s Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation which remains active and ongoing at this time,” Louisville police wrote in the statement. “Authorities are still in the infancy stages of the investigation and have yet to determine a suspect(s) or motive.”
According to the statement, Louisville Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphreys said there were no witnesses to the attack during a news conference held at the scene, despite claims that Chickasaw Park was packed with hundreds of people at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with knowledge of the incident is urged to contact the Louisville Police Department. At a press conference on Saturday evening, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said, “this has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city.”
“It wasn’t just Monday’s shooting, wasn’t just today’s shooting. There were several other shootings in between. We lost more lives in between Monday’s mass shooting and tonight’s,” Greenberg said. “Please, put your weapons down. There are so many ways to resolve disputes, to talk to one another. Gun violence is not the solution to anything.”
