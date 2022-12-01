2 Dead After A Car Collides With A Tree On Milwaukee North Side

On the north side of Milwaukee on Wednesday night, a car smashed into a tree, resulting in the deaths of two persons. According to the police, the identities of the two victims, who were the driver and passenger of the same vehicle, have not been determined at this time.
At 7:45 p.m., when their vehicle was going east on the 2900 block of West Capitol Drive, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree, which caused a fire to break out in their vehicle.
The investigation into what may have led to the collision is still continuing, thus the police did not speculate about possible causes.
On Wednesday morning, a car ran over and murdered a man who was 48 years old on the city’s south side.
This occurrence took place a few hours after that. After the collision, which took place just after 5 a.m. close to the intersection of South 27th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue, the driver, a 48-year-old man from Milwaukee, was taken into custody, according to the police.
According to the police, the case will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office for Milwaukee County for possible criminal charges.
As of Tuesday, the Milwaukee Police Department reported 69 fatal accidents in the city, which is an increase over the 64 fatalities that were documented as of the same date in 2021.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information related to it is requested to call the Milwaukee police department at (414) 935-7360. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or utilize the P3 Tips app.
