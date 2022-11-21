2 Dead And 2 Injured As Investigation Is Underway On Jones Street In Anderson County

After the discovery of two bodies on Jones Street and the transportation of two others to the hospital with injuries, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has stated that deputies are conducting an investigation into the incident.
According to the Anderson County Coroner’s Office, the use of illegal drugs was the primary contributor to both the fatalities and the injuries.
Coroner Greg Shore reported that deputies were called to a residence at approximately 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, where they found one person who had overdosed on drugs and took them to the hospital.
According to Shore, the authorities were called back to Jones Street at approximately 6:00 a.m., where they discovered two people dead outside of a different home.
During the course of that response, a person who had taken too much of a drug was discovered inside that home.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was injured on Jones Street. https://t.co/mzYP1weNMI
— FOX Carolina News (@foxcarolinanews) November 20, 2022
According to Shore, the individual was given Narcan before being transported to the hospital. According to Shore, the two residences that served as the settings for the two separate incidents are physically adjacent to one another.
According to Shore, all four individuals were high off from a combination of fentanyl and methamphetamine. According to Shore, this is a significant investigation, and several investigators from his office as well as the Special Investigative Units of the Sheriff’s Office are currently working on it.
