2 Dead As Nicole Weakens After Striking Florida’s East Coast

In a press release, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office reported two “electrocuted by a downed power line” victims.

After Nicole fell into a tropical depression, regions of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina might see tornadoes, strong winds, and heavy rain on Thursday. Tropical storm and storm surge advisories have ended.

In a news statement, Volusia County officials declared 49 coastal buildings, including 24 hotels and condos, “unsafe” during Hurricane Nicole. “The structural damage along our shoreline is unprecedented,” county manager George Recktenwald stated in the report. We’ve never seen anything like this, so please be patient while we assess.

.“Declared a curfew in incorporated and unincorporated regions east of the Intracoastal Waterway from 11:22 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, until 7 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11,” read a Volusia County storm update.

The update reported 200 county shelter residents. Three shelters remain. PowerOutage.us reports 23,000 county residents without power.

Indian River County spokesman Kathy Copeland said personnel will “evaluate debris and messaging cleanup plans” Thursday morning. “No severe reports of damages or injuries,” said St. Lucie County spokesperson Erick Gill. “Most likely the biggest impact is going to be beach erosion.”

On Wednesday in West Palm Beach, Florida, Southwest Airlines employees Fabiola Lindor, left, and Lisa MacNeal wrapped computer systems in plastic.

On Wednesday, Daytona Beach Shores workers board up a business with plywood.

Hurricane Nicole swamped Vero Beach, Florida, on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a dock along the Indian River Lagoon in St. Lucie Village flails a torn American flag.

On Thursday, in Ocala, Florida, workers restore power after a tree collapsed.

Thursday’s Hutchinson Island rainbow. On Wednesday, Daytona Beach Shores workers board up a business with plywood.

At 10 p.m. ET Thursday, Nicole had 35 mph sustained winds and was 20 miles north of Tallahassee, heading northwest at 15 mph.

Eastern, central, and northern Florida could get 8 inches of rain through Saturday. The hurricane center predicted 2 to 6 inches from the southeast to the southern and central Appalachians and western mid-Atlantic.

Prepare, non-Floridians: A tornado watch covers roughly three million people in southeast Georgia, eastern and southern South Carolina, and far southern North Carolina.

“Given the unpredictability of the storm’s strength and route as it approaches South Carolina, residents need to have their personal emergency plans ready just in case we need to take safety precautions later in the week,” said Kim Stenson, who oversees the state’s emergency management division.

Nicole’s peak winds coincided with low tide, reducing storm surge and beach inundation. The surge at Port Canaveral was slightly under 6 feet at 4 a.m. ET following landfall. Surge dropped to 3 feet Thursday morning, but water levels are predicted to remain high through the high tide, between 8 and 10 a.m.

ц The King Tide that hit Volusia County Thursday morning “is of significant concern for potentially further damage to properties,” stated emergency management officials. During a new or full moon, when the moon is closest to Earth, king tides occur. They can create significant floods when combined with strong rain, gusts, and waves. .

Flights canceled and schools shuttered: The storm’s massive route closed hundreds of flights, amusement parks, and schools, colleges, and universities. Orlando International Airport closed Wednesday afternoon, and Miami International Airport announced cancellations but did not close.

Nicole’s landfall Hurricanes never hit Florida’s Atlantic coast later than Thursday. The Yankee Hurricane of November 4, 1935, set the record.

The National Hurricane Center reported 75-mph winds south of Vero Beach before diminishing. Hurricane Ian affected certain places in September with severe winds, rain, and storm surge.

