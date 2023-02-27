2 Deadly Shooting Victims At An Asheville Apartment Complex Have Been Identified By Police

The Asheville Police Department has reported that two people were killed in a shooting that occurred at an apartment complex in the city of Asheville.
According to the APD, the victims were shot on Sunday, February 26 at Maple Crest Apartments located on Lee Garden Lane. Around 4:13 p.m., patrol officers were called to the flats, where they discovered two victims who had already passed away from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
According to reports, The victims have been named by the authorities as Sabrina Ann Black, 28, and David Jerome Owen, 32. The person’s next of kin has been contacted.
With the assistance of the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the Criminal Investigations Division’s detectives and forensic technicians were processing the scene at the time.
There will be no further information provided at this time.
If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Asheville Police Department by calling 828-252-1110, by emailing an anonymous report via the TIP2APD smartphone application (search the app store for “Asheville PD”), or by texting TIP2APD to 847411.
