2 Detroit Policemen Are Identified By Livonia Police As Victims Of An Alleged Murder-suicide

The two Detroit police officers who were found dead over the weekend in what appears to have been a murder-suicide have been named by the Livonia, Michigan, police department.
On Sunday (February 19), at approximately 12:30 p.m., the event took place at a residence located in the 16000 block of Farmington Road in Livonia.
As cops entered the home, they found Maria Martin, 22, and Matthew Ethington II, 26, dead. Both victims were found to have suffered from gunshot wounds, as determined by the medical examiners.
Martin and Ethington were both police policemen in the city of Detroit. According to the authorities, they were not on duty at the time that the incident took place.
According to the investigators, Martin had been shot multiple times. They believe Ethington was killed by a single, self-inflicted gunshot.
It was discovered that the infant was safe and sound inside the house. A member of the family is currently taking care of the child.
Chief James White of the Detroit Police Department referred to Sunday as “a sad day for our department.”
Must Check Other Latest News:
- A Woman From Florida Killed By 10-foot Alligator While Roaming Around With Her Dog
- Nine Children Were Shot At A Gas Station In Georgia