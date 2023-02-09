2 Dogs Shot In Central Pennsylvania, One In Critical Condition

This month, Pennsylvania State Police reported that two dogs were shot in the front yard of their home in Lancaster County.
On February 1, at around 7 o’clock, a gunshot occurred in Martic Township on the first block of Pinnacle Road West. According to state police, the owner of the pets heard many gunshots and dialed 911 when she saw that her dogs had been shot.
After obtaining care at the Pet Emergency Treatment and Specialties (PETS) hospital in Lancaster, one of the dogs passed away while the other one lived.
The facts and circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated, according to state police. As of Thursday, no one has been taken into custody.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lancaster barracks of the state police at 717-299-7650.
