2 Fatalities, 700 Acres Burned in California Wildfire; Evacuations Urged

Two individuals were killed, and at least one was injured, according to authorities in Hemet, California as the Fairview wildfire rapidly expanded.

As of Monday night’s update, Cal Fire and the Riverside County Fire Department said the fire had grown to 700 acres and was just 5% contained.

About 80 miles east of Los Angeles is where the fire is raging. According to Cal Fire, at least seven buildings were destroyed and several others were damaged.

The authorities have not released any further information on the two fatalities.

Sometime around 5:00 p.m., roughly an hour after the Fairview fire began, residents of East Hemet were told to leave their homes.

Several buildings burned down and one individual was sent to the hospital for treatment of burns.

Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office went door to door in the evacuated areas to make sure everyone made it out.

As approximately 6:00 p.m., hundreds of firefighters and dozens of aircraft had arrived.

California is particularly at risk for devastating wildfires right now due to drought and high temperatures.

On Sunday, the temperature reached a record-breaking 103 degrees in downtown Los Angeles and 110 degrees in neighboring Burbank.

As the Mill Fire swept through the northern California city of Weed last week, two women were discovered dead.