Sledding Tragedy in Copper Mountain, Colorado, Claims the Lives of Two Illinois Spring Breakers

Daily news / By / March 21, 2023

A sledding mishap in a restricted area of Copper Mountain Ski Resort in central Colorado claimed the lives of two teenagers on spring break on Sunday night.

According to a statement released by the Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, the two teenagers were riding a tandem snowboard down the halfpipe when they launched themselves off a massive snowbank at the bottom.

Authorities Said, “The two individuals came down hard on the hard ice below, causing blunt force trauma,” The coroner’s office will determine the official cause of death. The ages of the lads, 17 and 18, were determined to be fatal upon arrival.

According to the sheriff’s office, the sledding incident occurred at 8:30 p.m. MT. The resort, located about 75 miles west of Colorado in Breckenridge, released a statement saying that the halfpipe had been closed and roped off before the accident.

2 Illinois Teens Killed in a Sledding Accident at Colorado
2 Illinois Teens Killed in a Sledding Accident at Colorado

Officials have announced that the lifts and trails will close at 4 p.m. According to the head of schools in the area, the teenagers were all seniors at Prairie Central High School in Fairbury, Illinois.

You can stay updated by checking out the websites I’ve provided below, which provide stories with relevance to the events happening right now:

“Both were great students, talented athletes, and most importantly amazing people,”  said Paula Crane, superintendent of Prairie Central Community Unit School District Number 8.

“They were role models for all who knew them, especially our young athletes throughout the district. The Prairie Central Community continues to mourn their loss, and will support their families, our staff members, and our students throughout the grieving process.”

Copper Mountain’s president and general manager, Dustin Lyman, expressed the resort’s team’s heartfelt sorrow for the deaths of the teenagers.

“Our most sincere condolences go out to the affected families and friends. We are also thankful to our local emergency responders, for their quick response and the medical assistance provided,” Lyman said.

The inquiry is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

The California Examiner is an excellent source for up-to-the-minute news, and you should save it as a bookmark on your browser.

Related Posts

About The Author

Jasmeen Kaur is a skilled editor currently working at California Examiner, a prominent news website based in California. With years of experience in the field of journalism. Jasmeen has established herself as a valuable member of the team, playing a crucial role in delivering accurate and timely news to their readers. Her keen eye for detail and exceptional writing skills enable her to produce well-crafted articles that are not only informative but also engaging. With her passion for journalism and dedication to delivering high-quality content, Jasmeen Kaur is a valuable asset to the California Examiner News team.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top