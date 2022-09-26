2 Kids Arrested For Firing Outside Richfield High School Game

Two young males were shot outside a Friday night football game at Richfield High School, and police say they have detained two adolescent guys in connection with the incident.

The Richfield Police Department reported that on Saturday, they had detained two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, one of whom they believe “instigated the altercation.”

BREAKING: Police say they have arrested two teenage boys in connection with a shooting that injured two young men outside a Richfield High School football game Friday evening. | https://t.co/zWw04JivEy — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) September 25, 2022

The older teen, now 16, graduated from Richfield High School, while the younger teen, now 15, is a current student there. The Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center is now housing both juveniles.

There was gunfire at the Richfield High School football field on Friday night, around the time of the homecoming game. People could be seen fleeing the field in panic following what appeared to be two gunshots in a livestream from Richfield High School.

According to the police report, two men, ages 18 and 21, were shot. Both were said to be “recovering at their residences in good condition” by police on Sunday.

In the wake of the shooting, all weekend events at Richfield High School were canceled, including the school’s homecoming dance.