2 Killed, 2 Wounded After A Woman’s Ex-husband Opens Fire At Home In Spring Branch

According to Houston police, a woman’s ex-husband broke into a residence in the Spring Branch neighborhood on Thanksgiving and started shooting, leaving two people dead and two others hurt.
A 38-year-old guy who had been questioned by homicide detectives was taken into custody by police. According to HPD, he is accused of two counts of capital murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
The man’s identity has not yet been made public.
On Thursday, cops responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Baggett Lane close to Wirt Road. Two police officers, several squad cars, and caution tape were stationed in front of the residence.
Around 9:15 p.m., the family and a few guests were inside the house finishing up their Thanksgiving dinner when, according to the police, a man with a gun entered and began firing. According to authorities, he shot and killed his ex-wife and another man.
Though it’s not known if the woman who was killed also lived there or was visiting, police later confirmed the man killed lived at the house.
A male and a 15-year-old boy, the other two victims the suspect shot, are in stable condition at the hospital.
Four additional occupants of the home fled for their lives and took cover in bedrooms as the ex-husband opened fire, according to the police. Investigators claimed he had at least once reloaded his weapon.
Police later confirmed that a girl under the age of ten was inside the home when the shooting occurred. She was sound asleep the entire time. Friday morning, Child Protective Service was seen removing her from the site, according to ABC13 reporter Courtney Fischer.
“We have no idea where he is. His name isn’t yet known to us. That will develop further. To help us find the man who killed two people in this residence and injured two more, we will be pleading for assistance from the general public and the media “In a briefing held early on Friday morning, HPD Assistant Chief Cantu said.
Detectives claimed they lacked surveillance footage because, in their opinion and that of the neighbors, there were no functional cameras.
The gunman is the deceased woman’s ex-husband, and the two of them have a child together, according to the police. It is yet unknown how the three other people who were shot are related.
