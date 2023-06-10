2 More Charged in Meadowlake Park Mass Shooting That Injured 11

Two more people have been arrested in connection with the April shooting at a post-prom party in Meadowlake Park that hurt almost a dozen people.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said that Sincere Boatwright, 21, and Mayar Kual, 19, were charged with 11 counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The sheriff’s department said that the information they got from the public was very helpful in figuring out who was involved in the case.
In this case, the two guys are the fourth and fifth people to be arrested.
Late last month, 18-year-old Christopher Pearson was also charged with 11 counts of attempted murder for his role in the killing. Investigators could find Pearson at the park with a gun in his hand, the sheriff’s office said.
Two teens were also arrested in connection with the case, but police haven’t said what their names are yet.
At a party after prom that was going on at Meadowlake Park off Wilson Boulevard in northwest Columbia early on April 29, shots were fired. Nine people were hurt by bullets, and two more were hurt when the crowd ran away. One girl was hit by a car, and someone else hurt their hand. The sheriff’s office says that the victims were between 16 and 20 years old.
The sheriff’s office said that they are still looking into the mass killing and that more arrests are likely.
“We’re not done. Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release that the probe is still very much going on. “If you were there that night and fired a gun, we will find you.”
Anyone who knows something about what happened should call the Richland County Sheriff’s Department or send a tip through Crime Stoppers.
