2 Robbery Suspects Are Arrested Following A Standoff In Southeast Portland

Following a police search in the Southeast Portland community of Hazelwood on Wednesday afternoon, during which the locals were advised to remain indoors, two individuals were apprehended.
According to police, the incident began around 6:30 a.m. when officers were dispatched to a convenience store robbery in the 2100 block of Southeast Division. There were no reported injuries.
Police scoured the neighbourhood and found two suspects, a guy and a woman, who matched the robbery’s description. The culprits fled into the surrounding neighbourhood when police attempted to approach them.
For several hours on Wednesday, officers blocked off Southeast 96th Avenue to Southeast 101st Avenue, Southeast Lincoln Street to Southeast Caruthers Street as they looked for the armed individuals. It was advised that locals lock their doors and windows and remain indoors. The police advised nearby schools to safeguard their perimeters but continue with regular operations inside.
Police and members of the Crisis Negotiation Team and Special Emergency Reaction Team eventually focused their search on a residence in the 2100 block of SE 96th Avenue. While several people responded to their plea for the suspects to come out using the public address system and collaborate, the suspects did not. So the police got a warrant.
The culprits emerged shortly after 1 pm and were apprehended.
According to authorities, the apartment was emptied out, no other people were discovered, and no one was hurt.
Leon D. Vaughn Jr., 29, of Portland, and Chelsea C. Grey, 25, of Lake Oswego, were recognised as the suspects by the police. They were taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of second-degree robbery and first-degree theft.
