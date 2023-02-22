2 Suspect Arrested After A 5-year-old Boy Was Shot On Milwaukee South Side

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a young kid, aged 5, was shot and murdered on the city’s south side on Tuesday night.
The occurrence took occurred on the 900 block of South 29th Street a little before 8:30 o’clock in the evening.
The child was evacuated to Children’s Hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department, but he did not survive his stay there.
According to the police, two male suspects, ages 35 and 58, have been taken into prison in connection with the death. The office of the District Attorney for Milwaukee County is currently looking into the allegations.
A youngster has been killed or injured by gunfire in the city for the third consecutive day. Two teenage guys, one of whom died as a result of their injuries, were shot in separate events on Sunday, and two teenage girls were shot on Monday.
