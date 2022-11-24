2 Teenage Girls And 1 Man Were Killed In A Crash On Route 60 In Powhatan County

In the early hours of Tuesday, a collision in Powhatan County claimed the lives of three people, including two teenagers and an adult male.
On November 22, shortly after 8 o’clock in the morning, the Virginia State Police were summoned to the scene of a collision involving two vehicles that had occurred at the intersection of Anderson Highway/Route 60 and Judes Ferry Road.
Through their investigation, the police were able to determine that a 2015 Toyota Camry was heading east on Anderson Highway when it attempted to turn left onto Judes Ferry Road.
The Toyota veered into the path of a 2003 Dodge 3500 pickup truck that was traveling westbound while towing a trailer. It was impossible for the Dodge to avoid colliding with the Toyota on the side, and the force of the collision forced the Toyota to flip over.
After coming to a stop, the Dodge pickup truck landed on top of the overturned Toyota.
The driver of the Toyota, a 39-year-old woman named Christina Cotner from Powhatan, Virginia, was airlifted to Chippenham Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment for injuries that are considered to be life-threatening. She had her seatbelt fastened at all times.
The investigation revealed that none of the three people who were riding in the Toyota survived the collision. At the scene of the accident, a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, and 47-year-old Wayne A. Knuckles Jr. all passed away.
The two adolescents were not wearing seatbelts, although Knuckles was wearing his, according to the police.
The man who was driving the pickup truck, a Norfolk resident who was 42 years old, was brought to Chippenham Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He had his seatbelt fastened at all times.
According to the police, the crash is still being looked into.
