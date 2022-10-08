2 Teens Arrested In Murder Of Football Star Outside Gwinnett Mall

Lawrenceville residents Kemare Bryan (aged 18) and Chandler Richardson (aged 19) were taken into custody in Anderson, South Carolina on Friday, according to authorities in Gwinnett County.

Both suspects have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder with malice, first-degree assault, and carrying a handgun while committing a crime.

The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt. The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time. pic.twitter.com/9q2l6nujPA — Jefferson 🏈 Football #RIP2️⃣ (@JeffersonFootba) October 6, 2022

The two of them have been taken into custody and are presently being held in the Anderson County prison. As of Monday, they will have been extradited to Gwinnett County.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what led to DeWitt’s death, but they think the suspects and he knew one other and that a fight broke out when they ran into each other in the mall’s parking lot.

The mother of DeWitt, who was interviewed by Elizabeth Rawlins of Channel 2, said she does not think her son knew the gunmen and that he was just in the wrong location at the wrong time.

The probe is still in progress.