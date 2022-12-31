2 Tourists Murdered In A Hit-and-run Near The Fremont Street Experience Are Identified By The Coroner

The two visitors killed in a hit-and-run accident on Wednesday night close to Fremont Street Experience have been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s office.
The victims were named Kristie Baxter, 51, and William Baxter, Jr., 44, both of Hobbs, New Mexico, by the coroner’s office. The male victim, according to Las Vegas police, is from Monument, Minnesota. On Friday, he clarified that he was a New Mexico resident.
The collision happened at the junction of Fremont and 4th Street on Wednesday around 7:40 p.m., according to LVMPD.
According to a news release from the authorities, the two people were crossing the intersection from east to west against a “don’t cross” pedestrian signal. This is supported by evidence from the site, witness accounts, and video footage of the collision.
Mykael Terrell, 28, was operating a burgundy GMC Acadia as it was moving north on 4th Street with a green light. According to police, the Acadia’s front hit the two pedestrians, causing the collision.
28-year-old Mykael Terrell is in court this afternoon. She is accused of driving drunk when she hit and killed a couple last night on Fremont St.
According to the press release, the vehicle left the scene of the collision and did not come back.
The male victim was pronounced dead at the site, according to the police, by the responding medical staff. According to the press announcement, the female pedestrian was taken to UMC Trauma where she passed away from her wounds.
The Acadia’s driver, Terrell, was “immediately discovered by police” and put into prison after exhibiting symptoms of intoxication, according to the press statement. She was detained on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.
Judge Holly Stoberski placed Terrell’s bail at $100,000 and ordered her to appear in court on January 4 in relation to the criminal charges that, if proven true, could result in a mandatory minimum jail sentence of two to 20 years for each death. If she is charged or compelled to appear in court, she will be required to make a plea, according to the AP.
According to the Associated Press, Terrell is a single mother of a 3-year-old who has been in Las Vegas for more than three years and works as an account executive for an internet company, according to Marissa Pensabene, a deputy public defender temporarily appointed to represent Terrell.
Terrell must wear an ankle bracelet electronic monitor and cannot drive if she posts bail, according to Judge Holly Stoberski.
The pedestrian deaths, according to the police, are the 150th and 151st traffic-related fatalities in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022.
