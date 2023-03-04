2-year-old Discovered Safe More Than 24 Hours After Amber Alert Issued

Police have taken into custody the woman suspected of abducting a two-year-old son in Hamilton County.
According to WCPO in Cincinnati, Lucy Bullock, 22, is accused of abducting Brandon Rozier, Jr. on Thursday and triggering the issuance of a state-wide Amber Alert.
More than 24 hours after the Amber Alert was sent out, the toddler was located unharmed on Friday afternoon.
The child’s aunt, Lillian Crumpley, said that it was a relief to learn that the boy was unharmed.
He was discovered in Evanston, near Cincinnati, on Wabash Avenue, at the mother’s residence of Lucy Renee Bullock, 22.
The tweet below confirms the news:
UPDATE: Suspect arrested; Missing 2-year old boy from Hamilton County found safe – https://t.co/LXwSa8bwLz pic.twitter.com/UqAIltteyS
— Pezou (@PezouNews) March 4, 2023
With his family, the child is present.
According to WCPO, Bullock was in her lawyer’s office to turn herself in when the stolen automobile was discovered on Friday.
She was sought after for kidnapping and abduction.
Authorities continue to look for a reason why she would take Rozier.
