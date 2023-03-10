20-year-old Woman Shot To Death In Orange County

According to officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, a woman was fatally shot on Thursday night in Orange County.
At approximately 10:15 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Greenleaf Drive, which is located off Forest City Road.
They reported discovering a woman in her 20s who had been shot when they arrived at the scene.
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, she was brought to a hospital, but there she was pronounced dead.
We’re on the scene of breaking news overnight in Orange County.
A woman in her 20s was shot and killed at a home on Greenleaf Drive.
Deputies say there’s no suspect information to release at this time. pic.twitter.com/8T2qzOoKJE
— Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) March 10, 2023
In addition, the OCSO stated that investigators did not have any information to provide on a probable motive or suspects in the case.
Q McCray of Channel 9 is currently attempting to get additional information on this terrible incident, and he will begin providing live updates on the situation beginning at 5:00 a.m. on Eyewitness News.
