20-year-old Woman’s Murder Suspect Arrested on Southeast Side

A Columbus man has been arrested on charges that he shot and killed a woman during a fight on the Southeast Side earlier this week.
Miles O. Gibson, who is 28 years old and from the Southeast Side, was taken by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Thursday afternoon without any trouble, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Gibson was wanted for questioning about the shooting death of Kennedy Cowans, who was 20 years old and died on Monday.
At 12:45 p.m. on Monday, the woman was found shot in an apartment building off of Refugee Road on the Southeast Side. Witnesses told police that they heard Gibson and Cowans fighting right before they heard one shot.
Cowans ran to the group of apartments and asked for help. Officers found her in the 3300 block of Brooke Colony Drive, according to the police. She was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital right away, but at 3:02 p.m. on Monday, she died from her injuries.
On Monday night, Gibson was charged with murder, and a warrant was put out for his arrest.
