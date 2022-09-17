20 Years After Terrorizing The Greater Washington, D.c. Area, A Sniper Has Been Denied Parole.

Virginia has denied parole to convicted sniper killer Lee Boyd Malvo, ruling that he is still a threat to the community two decades after he and his accomplice terrorized the Washington, D.C., region with a series of random shootings.

Malvo was 17 years old when he and John Allen Muhammad shot and killed ten people and injured three others over the course of three weeks in October 2002. Several other people were shot and killed across the country in the months leading up to the duo’s arrival in the nation’s capital region from Washington state.

Malvo was found guilty of capital murder in Virginia and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. However, a series of Supreme Court decisions and a change in Virginia law allowed Malvo to seek parole after nearly 20 years in prison.

According to state records of Parole Board decisions for August, the Virginia Parole Board denied his request on Aug. 30, finding that Malvo remains a risk to the community and should serve more of his sentence before being released on parole.

“Release at this time would lessen the seriousness of the crime; serious nature and circumstances of your offense(s),” wrote the Parole Board.

John Allen Muhammad, Malvo’s accomplice, was executed in Virginia in 2009. Malvo, now 37, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the three Virginia killings. However, after the United States Supreme Court ruled in 2012 that mandatory life sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional, two federal courts determined that Malvo was entitled to new sentencing hearings. In addition, the Virginia legislature passed legislation in 2020 that allowed juvenile offenders to seek parole after serving 20 years.

Malvo was a 15-year-old Jamaican sent to Antigua when he met Muhammad, who was much older. Muhammad trained and indoctrinated Malvo, and the pair went on a nationwide killing spree in 2002, culminating in the ten slayings in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

According to trial testimony, the shootings were part of Muhammad’s plan to reclaim custody of his children by killing his ex-wife and making her death appear to be the result of random violence.

Malvo is serving his sentence at Virginia’s supermaximal-security Red Onion State Prison.

Even if Malvo had been granted parole in Virginia, he was sentenced to life in prison in Maryland for crimes committed in the neighboring state. Maryland’s highest court ruled last month that Malvo must be resentenced for his crimes in the state.