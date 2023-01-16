21 People Were Shot In Chicago During The Course Of The Weekend, Four Of Them Fatally

COLUMBUS — Chicago gunshots this weekend have resulted in at least 21 injuries, including four fatalities, according to police.
SUNDAY
A gunshot in the West Rogers Park area resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man who was a passenger in a car.
Around 11:51 p.m., bullets were fired from a black automobile when the victim was in a car in the 2600 block of West Fitch Avenue. The victim was shot in the leg and hip, and St. Francis Hospital declared him dead. No one is detained.
In Washington Park on the South Side, a woman was fatally shot on Sunday night. At about 5:30 p.m., the lady, 41, was shot in the neck and chest when she was in the 6200-block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.
She was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where, according to authorities, she eventually passed away. No one was detained.
On Sunday morning in Chatham on the South Side, a man was shot and murdered.
According to Chicago police, the man was discovered unconscious near the 400-block of East 82nd Street at about 11:40 a.m. He had multiple gunshot wounds, and after being transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, he was declared dead, according to the police. His identity hasn’t been made public. Detectives from Area 2 are looking into it.
SATURDAY
After being shot while strolling on the sidewalk on the Far South Side on Saturday afternoon, a 17-year-old man is in critical condition.
According to police, a gunman in an unidentified car pulled up and fired at the victim, hitting him in the neck. The teen was taken to Christ Hospital by ambulance. Detectives from Area 2 are looking into it.
Police reported that a man was shot and died early on Saturday morning on the city’s West Side. Just before noon, a shooting occurred in the 5600 block of West Lake Street in the South Austin neighborhood.
According to early police information, three people approached a 29-year-old guy outdoors when he was outside when one of them fired bullets.
Shot in the back and neck, the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Area Four detectives are conducting an investigation, and no one is in custody.
About two hours earlier, according to police, another man was shot on the South Side. Just after 10 a.m., a shooting occurred in the 1000 block of West 76th Street in the Gresham area. According to early police reports, a 19-year-old male was outside when he heard bullets and felt discomfort.
Shot all over his body, the guy was taken in stable condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Area Two detectives are conducting an investigation and there are no people in detention.
FRIDAY
According to police, a guy was shot at a petrol station on the Northwest Side on Friday night. At around 9:24 p.m., a shooting took place in the 3900 block of West Division Street in the Humboldt Park area.
A 40-year-old guy was shot during a struggle with three other men in which one of the men was wearing blue gloves. Police escorted the victim, who had been shot in the right arm, to Mount Sinai Hospital. Area Five detectives are conducting an investigation, and no one is in custody.
According to authorities, a man was shot on the South Side about two hours earlier. Around 7:15 p.m., a shooting occurred in the 2000-block of East 87th Street in the Calumet Heights area. A person shot a 25-year-old man when he was on the sidewalk as they emerged from a gangway.
Shot in the left bicep, the victim was taken in good condition to Little Company of Mary Hospital. Detectives from Area Two are looking into the situation, and no one is being held.
Over the course of the last weekend, there were 11 shootings across the city, one of which resulted in death.
