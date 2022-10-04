21-year-old Shelby County Man Accused Of Murdering 2 Hoover Women

Two ladies were shot dead in a Hoover apartment, and a 21-year-old male from Alabaster has been charged with their murders.

Elijah Daxton The murders of 39-year-old Lauren Anne White and 24-year-old Blakeley Meachelle Nelson are accused of being committed by Keith. The police have determined that Keith knew the victims, but a reason for the attack has not been made public.

A caller to Hoover 911 at about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning claimed to have discovered two bodies in an apartment at The Park at Hoover. When police showed there, they discovered the ladies unconscious.

White and Nelson, who both resided in the complex, were declared dead at the scene at 8:11 a.m. They were both shot.

According to Lt. Daniel Lowe, police had Keith pegged as a suspect in short order. The authorities have not commented on what led them to Keith.

In the 9300 block of Highway 119 in Alabaster, Alabama, detectives apprehended Keith. Saturday around 3:30 p.m., police made the arrest.

To be detained without bail, Keith will be taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

As shown by court documents, Keith pled guilty to third-degree robbery in 2021. In June of 2022, the court determined that he had taken off his electronic monitoring device, which resulted in the termination of his probation.

On August 8th, Keith was taken into custody on the revocation charge and remained there until August 31st.

The probe is still in progress.

Det. Kevin Morris may be reached at 205-444-7615 if anybody has any leads. The number to contact to leave a tip to Crime Stoppers is 205-254-7777.