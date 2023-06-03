22-year Prison Sentence for Milwaukee Teen in 12-year-old’s Shooting

On Friday, a newspaper reported that a judge in Milwaukee had given a teenager more than twenty years in jail for his role in the deadly shooting of a 12-year-old girl last year while she was helping her family unload groceries outside their home.
Two teenagers, Benjamin Garrett, 18, and Cornell Henard, 17, were accused in October for allegedly opening fire on Olivia Schultz and her mother, Celeste Wilson.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Garrett pled guilty in March to reckless homicide and reckless endangerment in the first degree and was sentenced to 22 years in prison on Thursday. The trial against Henard will begin in July.
After a confrontation broke out between Garrett and Olivia’s family outside the courtroom, the hearing was postponed for roughly 45 minutes. The brawl broke out in the hallway outside the courthouse, and the newspaper said that some 40 individuals from the courtroom joined in before the sheriff’s deputies could intervene.
The below tweet verifies the news:
A judge sentenced a Milwaukee teen to 22 years in prison for his role in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl as she helped her family unload groceries. https://t.co/iUfhukZ3oW
— Wisconsin State Journal (@WiStateJournal) June 3, 2023
After having everyone leave the courtroom except for the parents of Garrett and Olivia and the media, the session resumed. Prosecutors claim that two masked teenagers approached Olivia’s family in the alley behind their house on the evening of October 10.
A gun was pulled out by one of the teenagers after Wilson’s husband had gone inside the house. Wilson begged him not to intervene, and the group of teenagers continued on their way. One of the teenagers began fire on the family from a distance of around four houses.
To read the most recent California breaking news and insightful commentary, click here:
- What Was That One Mistake Which Resulted in the Night Stalker’s Arrest?
- Tragic Fishing Trip in Alaska Leaves Three Dead, Two Missing
When Wilson took a bullet to the back, Olivia was also slain. The police were unable to identify who opened fire on the family. Garrett and Henard faced identical allegations from the prosecution. Henard claims that Darryl Schultz, Wilson’s husband, stepped out of the house armed and opened fire on the teens.
According to the article, Darryl Schultz claims that he did not have a gun until after the adolescents started shooting. When Garrett faced the family in court, he apologized. His mother, Teisha McCoy, has indicated that he has had bad mental health ever since his father abandoned the family when he was a little child. She said that he was evicted for showing her “disrespect.”
The California Examiner is your one-stop shop for all the latest news and events in the Golden State.