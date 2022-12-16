23-month-old Jasper Wu Was Murdered In An Oakland Gang Shootout

Three individuals have been detained, according to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office, in connection with the November 2021 shooting death of 23-month-old Jasper Wu, who was hit by a stray bullet from a gang gunfight on an Oakland expressway.
DA Trevor Green, Ivory Bivins, and Johnny Jackson are accused of murder, firing at an occupied vehicle, and having a firearm in their possession while a felon, according to Nancy O’Malley, who stated this during a news conference.
Additionally, Bivins and Green are accused of criminal street gang conspiracy as well as conspiracy to commit a crime. According to O’Malley, a fourth suspect, Keison Lee, perished in a gunshot unconnected to the incident in November 2021.
“How could such a terrible thing occur?” said O’Malley. It took place because, at 2:00 p.m., two opposing gangs were engaged in a rolling gunfight on Highway 880 heading north, across the highway.
Wu was slain on November 6, 2021, just after 2 p.m., as his mother was operating their Lexus sedan and he was dozing off in the backseat. The family vehicle was driving south on Interstate 880 with more family members inside.
O’Malley claimed that the inquiry revealed Bivins and Green to be members of the San Francisco-based Chopper City criminal street gang and to be operating a dark Infiniti.
They allegedly opened fire on Jackson and Lee, two Eddy Rock street gang members traveling in a Nissan Altima. According to a press release from the district attorney’s office, during the shootout, a bullet fired from the Infiniti missed the Nissan, crossed the highway into southbound traffic, and then flew through the windshield of Wu’s car, striking the youngster in the head.
Wu was identified as deceased at a nearby hospital.
O’Malley stated at the press conference that Lee was shot during the exchange, and survived, but was slain in a different killing in November that was also most likely gang-related.
Innocent individuals being caught in the crossfire is the greatest fear and result of gun violence, especially gang-related gun violence, according to O’Malley. “It is impossible to connect the baby’s tragic and violent death with the family Wu’s awful nightmare”
