25 Dead, 50 Missing In Venezuela Landslide

At least 25 people were murdered and more than 50 are still missing after a landslide in Venezuela’s Aragua state on Sunday, according to authorities.

A landslide occurred in the municipality of Santos Michelena after days of torrential rains overflowed the five tributaries of the Las Tejeras river, according to Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodrguez.

On Sunday, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro took to Twitter to announce that he had ordered the “maximum deployment” of the country’s interior ministry and security services.

According to Carlos Pérez, the Deputy Minister for Risk Management and Civil Protection, more than a thousand officials from the National Risk Management System and police officers are involved in the search and rescue effort.

Sunday marks the beginning of a three-day period of national mourning, “in solidarity with the families impacted,” as the president said in a tweet.