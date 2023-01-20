25-year-old Woman Accused Of Daylight Robbery Close To Chinatown

After allegedly hitting another lady in the head with a beer bottle and stealing her possessions outside of the Aala neighbourhood, prosecutors have prosecuted a 25-year-old woman.
On Wednesday, Shirrey Persia appeared in court in Honolulu on accusations of first-degree robbery and improper possession of sensitive personal data.
In lieu of a $50,000 total bond, she is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.
According to Honolulu police, at around 11 a.m. on Monday, another lady abruptly smacked the back of the 45-year-old woman’s head with a beer bottle as she stood in the 200 block of North King Street clutching her backpack.
The ladies don’t know one another.
According to police, the suspect then stole the victim’s possessions and ran away.
The woman, who had discomfort and swelling in her head, signalled to nearby law enforcement. She was treated by Honolulu Emergency Medical Services staff, who then transported her to a hospital where she received care before being released.
At before 11:30 a.m., police detained Persia on suspicion of robbery and criminal contempt of court.
