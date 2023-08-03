A Goldman Sachs analyst, age 27, was discovered dead in a Brooklyn creek on Tuesday. He had been missing since early Saturday morning. The Jersey City, New Jersey, office of Goldman Sachs verified to Insider that John Castic had worked there as a senior analyst in the controller’s office.
Castic was rescued from the creek by the New York Police Department, who had been looking for him. The NYPD informed Insider that the city’s medical examiner is currently looking into the circumstances surrounding the death. David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, said that everyone at the company would miss Castic terribly.
“We are all shocked and saddened to learn of John’s tragic passing,” Solomon said in a statement to Insider. “John was a dedicated, driven member of our Controllers team working closely with our Asset and Wealth Management business. Our thoughts are with his mother Dawn, his father Jeff, and his entire family at this very difficult time.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
Goldman Sachs mourns a 27-year-old analyst who was found dead in a New York creek after he hadn’t been seen since leaving a Brooklyn concert early Saturday https://t.co/8D0Bpc7qvp
— Insider Business (@BusinessInsider) August 3, 2023
Castic graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from DePaul University in 2020, and his LinkedIn profile indicates that he has been employed with Goldman Sachs since August 2022. According to the NYPD, Castic, a resident of the Lower East Side of Manhattan, was last seen leaving a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage at around 3 a.m. on Saturday.
Castic’s death marks the second in recent weeks to be discovered in Newtown Creek. The other victim, 27-year-old Karl Clemente, was recovered in June and also had been to a concert at the Brooklyn Mirage, Bloomberg reported. It took several days before his disappearance was discovered. The NYPD informed Insider that Clemente’s death is still being investigated by the city’s medical examiner.
According to security provided by New York’s WPIX, Castic was last spotted leaving the club where he was last seen. Castic sported a printed button-up shirt, khakis, and white sneakers. The Canadian electronic music group Zeds Dad had played a concert he attended. WPIX was unable to get a response from Brooklyn Mirage.
How do you keep up with the politics of California? The California Examiner is a reliable publication for the most recent events in the state of California.
Here are some more news from the California Examiner that you might find interesting:
- Justice Served: Death Sentence for Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooter
- California Public Health Officials Issue Seafood Consumption Warning for Central Coast Counties