2nd arrest in school shooting; suspect identified

According to the Philadelphia police, a second suspect has been apprehended in connection with the fatal shooting that occurred near Roxborough High School.

Zyhied Jones, 17, was arrested early Thursday morning.

The Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit and the ATF executed the warrant to arrest him on the 2700 block of West Albert Street.

Injuries were reported during the serving of the warrant, however police have said that nobody was seriously hurt.

Murder and four counts of aggravated assault are among the charges against Jones.

Yaaseen Bivins, 21, was arrested on Wednesday, according to the official announcement.

As a result of the shooting late last month, he was additionally charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

“We have reason to suspect he had a hand in the murder. As one of the six people you saw leave the vehicle, he is one of your suspects “This is what Vanore said.

Nicolas Elizalde, 14, was shot and murdered in Havertown, Pennsylvania, and four other minors were injured.

Authorities have said that Elizalde is not a suspect and was likely not a target.

A receipt for ammo was reportedly discovered in the Ford Escape used in the shooting, linking Bivins to the violence.

It wasn’t too difficult to figure out,” Vanore remarked, “since there was a name on the receipt.”

Bivins was awaiting sentencing at the time of the shooting for his involvement in what authorities say was an illegal street race in North Philadelphia in July 2020, which ended when his SUV rear-ended another vehicle and then struck a pregnant woman sitting on a wall, killing the baby and critically injuring the woman.

A court found Bivins guilty of aggravated assault by automobile in August because of the collision that resulted in the death of an unborn child. After being tried for both murder in the third degree and conspiracy, he was found not guilty on both counts.

Vanore has said that further arrests are imminent.

“Here we come. What we’re trying to prevent is for things to finish the way they did this morning, and if you give yourself in, that won’t happen “That’s what Vanore had to say. He was alluding to the shooting of three Philadelphia SWAT officers early Wednesday morning as they attempted to execute a warrant in the city’s North Philadelphia neighborhood. In one instance, the criminal was fatally shot.