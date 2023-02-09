2nd NJ Councilperson Fatally Shot In A Week

NJ MILFORD — Russell D. Heller, a 51-year-old Milford resident who worked for PSE&G, was shot and killed by a former coworker in Somerset on Wednesday. He was a Republican councilman.
This incident represents the second deadly shooting of a council member in the previous week. Republican councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, of Sayreville, was tragically murdered on February 1 while driving close to her house.
“The horrible murder of Milford Councilman Russell Heller has shocked and saddened me. Russell was an exceptional public servant who represented the river town he cherished with pride. I’m sending up prayers for his family and the Milford neighborhood “Rep. Tom Kean Jr. stated in a tweet.
In response to Heller’s passing, Zachary T. Rich, Director of the Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners, released the following statement:
“On behalf of the Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners, we want to express our shock and sorrow at today’s senseless shooting death of Russell Heller.
The leadership and dedication of Russell, a devoted and important community member in Milford and Hunterdon County, will be dearly missed.
But more importantly, Russell was a devoted and devoted friend to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him, as well as a loving and caring father to his daughter.
We join our Milford colleagues in sending the Heller family our deepest sympathies during this incredibly trying time for their awful loss.
When Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington, who was a former employee of PSE&G, shot and killed Heller on February 8 in the parking lot on Weston Canal Road, he was still working for PSE&G at the Somerset site. Read more: Somerset County Police Are Investigating The Murder-Suicide Of PSE&G Employees.
Officers from the Franklin Township Police Department discovered a dead adult man with a gunshot wound, subsequently identified as Heller. According to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald, the guy was pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel from a nearby trauma center.
Around 7 a.m., gunfire was reported. Detectives were able to locate Curtis at a Bridgewater Township parking lot around 10:20 a.m.
Authorities rushed up to Curtis’ vehicle with the assistance of Bridgewater Township Police Officers and discovered him there with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the report.
According to McDonald, Curtis was in possession of a gun. Curtis was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical authorities.
To find motivation, the investigation is still ongoing. According to an initial inquiry, Heller was the targeted victim and the shooting was an isolated occurrence.
Anyone with information on the homicide is urged to get in touch with the Franklin Township Police Department at 732-873-5533 or the Major Crimes Unit at the Somerset County Prosecutors Office at 908-231-7100. You can also use the STOPit app.
The Somerset County Crime Stoppers Tip Line can also be used to provide information; the number is 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). Crime Stopper and anonymous STOPit reports will both remain completely anonymous.
