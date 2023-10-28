3.7-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes San Francisco, Epicenter Beneath International Airport

On Friday evening, a 3.7-magnitude earthquake rattled San Francisco, with its epicenter located beneath the city’s international airport. Although the quake occurred beneath a major airport and was notable for its location, it was relatively minor by California standards. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the details of the seismic event.
Key Details
- The earthquake, measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale, occurred at 6:38 p.m. local time.
- The epicenter was situated approximately eight miles beneath San Francisco International Airport.
- Fortunately, there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage at the airport or in the surrounding areas.
Subway System Takes Precautions
In response to the earthquake, San Francisco’s Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), the city’s subway system, took precautions by reducing train speeds. This measure allowed the system to conduct inspections to ensure that there was no damage to its tracks.
Residents’ Experience
The quake was felt across the San Francisco Bay Area, where some residents described it as producing a thud, similar to a large object hitting a nearby building. While there may have been a moment of alarm, the event was a reminder of the ongoing seismic activity in California.
Airport Preparedness
San Francisco International Airport, which accommodated approximately 20 million passengers in the previous year, has an air traffic control tower designed to withstand an earthquake as strong as magnitude 8.0. The airport’s preparedness and safety measures help ensure that it can continue to operate efficiently, even in the earthquake-prone region of California.
Conclusion
This minor earthquake beneath San Francisco International Airport serves as a reminder of the seismic activity common in California. The region’s preparedness and infrastructure continue to evolve to ensure the safety of residents and travelers, minimizing the impact of such seismic events.