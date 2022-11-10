3 Americans Died At Airbnb In Mexico On Day Of The Dead Trip

Authorities and a family member confirmed Wednesday that three Americans were found dead at an Airbnb in Mexico City where they were visiting to observe the Day of the Dead.

According to family members who spoke to NBC News and NBC station WAVY of Portsmouth, Virginia, Kandace Florence, 28, of Virginia Beach, was staying with Jordan Marshall, 28, also of Virginia Beach, and Courtez Hall, Marshall’s buddy.

According to Mexico City prosecutors, the three people died from carbon monoxide poisoning, according to investigators.

According to his mother, Jennifer Marshall, Marshall, an English teacher at Rosenwald Collegiate High School in New Orleans, loved to travel.

She stated on Wednesday, “We may take solace in the fact that in his brief 28 years, he did travel and he did live a very, very busy life.

According to their family, the group had traveled to the city to observe Da de Los Muertos, a festival that is customarily observed on November 1 and 2 to remember the deceased.

On October 30, Florence phoned her boyfriend to let him know she wasn't feeling well. After the phone dropped and Florence's boyfriend was unable to reach her again, he got in touch with the Airbnb owner and requested an update on the group, according to the station.

According to WAVY, the three were all discovered deceased. A formal cause of death is being looked at.

An inquiry for an update received no immediate response from the attorney general’s office in Mexico City.

The State Department confirmed the deaths.

“We are closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation into the cause of death. We stand ready to provide all appropriate consular assistance,” it said in a statement.

As it conducts its investigation, Airbnb says it has suspended the listing and canceled upcoming reservations. It claimed to have spoken with the Airbnb host and to be offering assistance. It claimed to be in contact with the American Embassy as well.

“Our priority right now is supporting those impacted as the authorities investigate what happened, and we stand ready to assist with their inquiries however we can,” the statement said.

With each candle bearing an affirmation, Florence’s mother, Freida Florence, informed WAVY that her daughter launched the Glo Through It candle company in 2020.

She claimed that she was a “dreamer,” meaning that she aspired to improve the lives of others.

Jennifer Marshall claimed that while having typical concerns about her son’s passion for travel, she never took any action to curtail it.

As a parent, you worry, of course. But he frequently went on trips with his friends, and we would advise him to stick together, be watchful, and remember that there is safety in numbers, according to his mother.

“However, we never made an effort to stop our kid from leading a fulfilling life and discovering various cultures. He cherished learning about the past, as well as new cultures, cuisines, and people. As a result, I never wanted him to avoid experiencing a life or live in constant terror.

Courtez Hall’s mother, Ceola Hall, revealed to NBC station WDSU in New Orleans that her son worked at the KIPP Morial School there.

She called her son a “joyous child” and said, “He loved his family, he loved me. He enjoyed making people laugh.

