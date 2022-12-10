3 Arrested After A Robbery, A Couple Was Directed To Drive Them Away From The Site

According to the Akron Police Department, three guys were detained on Thursday in East Akron after breaking into a home, holding a woman at gunpoint, getting into a car, and forcing the couple inside to drive them.
According to the police, Bryan McCosky, 34, Rikki Rudd, 33, and Alvin Brown, 19, were arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and felonious assault.
According to the police, authorities were called to a home in the 900 block of Ardella Avenue just before 2:00 p.m. on Thursday when a different resident reported seeing individuals wearing ski masks and carrying firearms.
When the police arrived, the suspects allegedly ran into the house and tried to leave a short time later, but the house was surrounded. Upon entering, the officers discovered a 20-year-old lady being held at gunpoint. Police also said that one of the suspects had momentarily waved a gun at a police officer.
SWAT was dispatched to the site, but the suspects reportedly pushed the woman at gunpoint outside and to the back of the house before they could completely mobilize. Officers claimed they made efforts to persuade the suspects to free the woman.
They eventually let her go and ran away on foot. She was brought to the hospital after sustaining minor injuries.
One of the three suspects was then taken into custody without a hitch, according to the police.
Two convicts were apprehended after escaping from a Lorain County correctional institution.
According to police, the other two suspects went to Georgia Avenue, where they confronted a 63-year-old male and a 70-year-old woman who was driving along the street. They then forced their way inside the couple’s car and demanded to be driven away, police said.
The pair reportedly informed authorities that the two suspects were in their car while they were traveling along Georgia. According to police, they encircled the car, freed the people inside, and then arrested the suspects without any further trouble. The pair sustained no wounds.
Numerous firearms, money, and other items were reportedly found at the scene, according to the police.
The suspects allegedly beat a 23-year-old male at some time during the altercation, according to the police. He was brought to Summa Akron City Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. When the man was hurt during the incident remained unclear.
One of the suspects, according to authorities, had a minor arm injury while being arrested with the help of a police dog.
Read More: