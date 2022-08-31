3 Arrested After Kid Shot While Filming Tiktok Dance in Colorado

It was reported earlier this month that a teenage girl was shot and killed while making TikTok videos in her Colorado home.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit acquired by KRDO-TV, the victim was shot with a Glock 19 pistol on August 7 inside a Monte Vista home while she and two other kids were dancing on camera.

There were three suspects in total, two of whom were teenage girls.

The affidavit indicates that one of the teens informed police she observed the other suspect point and shoot the victim before throwing the gun on a nearby bed.

The girl told authorities that the shooting might have been an accident.

According to the affidavit, one of the suspects gained access to the firearm through her boyfriend, who was the legal owner of the weapon. According to the allegations, she then shared it with the other two girls as they were filming.

The affidavit claims that the victim can be seen dancing in a TikTok video made just seconds before the shooting, while another individual can be seen “fiddling with something on the bed” in the background.

Aaliyah Salazar, 14, was named as the victim by her family, who spoke to 9 News.

The two unidentified youths were charged with reckless manslaughter and possession of a pistol by juveniles, while 21-year-old Emiliano Vargas was charged with authorizing or providing a kid with a firearm, according to Monte Vista police.

Relatives of Salazar’s were outraged to hear that the two minors faced a maximum of six years in prison, as reported by 9 News.

Gary Salazar, a grandfather, expressed his anger at the situation by telling 9 News, “The aggravation I’ve got with that is if you take a life you should have to pay for it terribly.” Not with a warning to “not do it again” and a slap on the hand.

The affidavit states that when asked by authorities, Vargas stated that he was not in the grandmother’s home at the time the gun was shot. According to KRDO, which relied on the arrest warrant document, Vargas and his 17-year-old girlfriend are both residents of the house.

The rifle was stored in plain sight on a shelf in the residence, according to the police report, and officers also spotted images of children handling the firearm in May.

Despite the fact that the victim and the firearm were discovered in the same room when police arrived, it is not believed that she shot herself, according to the affidavit.