3 Children Found Dead And 2 Injured At A Texas Home

Authorities in Italy, Texas, a tiny city south of Dallas, reported an incident on Friday that left three children dead and two others hurt.
The incident’s circumstances are unknown. At a news conference in the evening, Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jerry Cozby announced that a suspect had been detained. The suspect has not been made public.
We think that the public is not now at risk, he stated.
The sheriff’s office described the occurrence as an “isolated incident” in an earlier statement.
About 4 o’clock in the afternoon, the deputy said, investigators from the sheriff’s office were called to a residence in a neighborhood that is also home to an elementary school and a Catholic church.
According to that earlier statement, Italy, Texas police were on the scene and requested assistance from the sheriff’s office for a death investigation.
Several Victims Were Found At The Scene
When we got there, there were several victims there, Cozby said. “Inside the house, three dead victims were discovered. The casualties were all kids. Two kids were sent to nearby hospitals.”
The three youngsters who lost their lives and the situations of the injured children have not been made public.
No other information was immediately disclosed, according to Cozby, who called the probe “fluid”.
Italy is located 44 miles south of Dallas and has a population of 2,300.
