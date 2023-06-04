3 Children Rescued From Burning Car While Lady Shoplifted From Florida Mall

A woman in central Florida was accused of stealing after she left her three kids in a parked car that later caught fire.
WESH, an NBC station, got a copy of Alicia Moore’s arrest record, which said that on May 26, she left three children in a parked car while she allegedly stole from Dillard’s at the Oviedo Mall.
“Investigators from the Oviedo Police Department were told by store security that they had seen Moore and another man start to steal things. They were kept an eye on by security for about an hour.”
The tweet below verifies the news:
3 children pulled from burning car while woman shoplifted from Florida mall: police https://t.co/1zyHk5vTU5 pic.twitter.com/mdn3KXp8uK
— WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) June 3, 2023
Police also said that a shopper helped get the kids out of the burning car. They were taken to the hospital and treated for first-degree burns. According to the police report, one child had “several first-degree burns, especially on her face and ears.”
Moore walked out of the shop and saw that her car, which was parked in a spot for people with disabilities, was on fire. Police say she dropped the things they think she stole.
Moore was taken to the Seminole County Jail and charged with aggravated child abuse and arson. The fire started while Moore was doing something illegal. WESH says that she was also arrested on charges from multiple counties that had nothing to do with what happened on May 26.
If you are interested in learning more about this subject, I suggest checking out the following links:
- Tragic Standoff in Brandon Neighborhood Leaves 1 Officer De@d, 1 Wounded
- A Man Was Detained After Robbing A Store With A Spray-painted Nintendo Game Gun
Moore’s first court date was on Friday, and she said she was not guilty of neglecting her child and setting a fire.
Do you know what’s going on in California politics right now? You can keep up with what’s happening in California by following the California Examiner on Twitter.