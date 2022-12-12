3 Dead And 1 Injured In A Shooting Outside Chicago Bar, Suspect Is Still At Large

A shooting that took place on the Northwest Side of Chicago on Sunday left three people dead and another person injured. According to the Chicago Police Department, the shooter is still at large.
The officials claim that the shooting occurred at approximately 2:26 in the morning following a verbal altercation that took place outside of a bar located in the 3300 block of North Central.
At least four persons were injured when shots were fired at the site by a male lone gunman.
A man in his 50s who had been shot in the head and the chest was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. A man in his twenties was the victim of several gunshot wounds and was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The victim, a woman in her 24th year who had been shot numerous times, was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai, according to the police.
My friend & his daughter are 2 of the victims. They shot him in the head, his daughter in her face, he died, his daughter is fighting for her life right now, the 3rd one that died, I don’t know who he was. I will be leaving out of Chicago in hopefully 2yrs https://t.co/gSJYXoK4RM
— Chitown Kid 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@LisandraLebron) December 11, 2022
A fourth victim, a lady in her twenties who was shot in the head, was rushed to a local hospital where she was given a severe condition and is now being treated for her injuries. The identities of the three victims who passed away have since been confirmed by the office of the Cook County Medical Examiner.
According to the reports of the Chicago police, the suspect drove off in a vehicle of a dark color SUV.
